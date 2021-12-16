Ring in the New Year With Live Music at Deer Creek Winery
Thursday, December 16, 2021 @ 12:12 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Ring in the new year with live music, food specials, and more at Deer Creek Winery.
Have you made your plans for New Year’s Eve yet? Deer Creek would love to celebrate with you!
Deer Creek Winery will be open until midnight on Friday, December 31, and will have live music with Sam Stuckey, who is back in town from Nashville, Tennessee.
Join in the fun at Deer Creek and enjoy an evening of food specials, watching the ball drop, a toast to the new year on Deer Creek, and so much more!
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
