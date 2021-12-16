Snowmobile Season to Begin Friday in Allegheny National Forest

FOREST/WARREN CO., Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has announced the opening of snowmobile season at 8 a.m. on Friday, December 17, in the Allegheny National Forest.

Sufficient snowfall is needed for the trails to be usable. All winter recreationists in the forest should be aware of the following changes in snowmobile use for the 2021-2022 winter season.

Forest Road (FR) 141 and FR 262 (Longhouse Scenic Drive) will be open to snowmobile use this winter. These roads were closed last season due to construction.

New Connector Trail # 38 (The Lewis Run Snowmobile Bypass Trail) is located east of Marshburg, PA on both private property and National Forest System lands. The new 5.5-mile trail segment provides an alternative route to the main 1A trail that utilizes FR 455. It begins at Pine Acres Country Club and ends at the intersection of forest roads 188 and 455. The Willow Creek Snowmobile Club secured permission for the trail from the private property owners and oil and gas interests, including the Bradford Area Golf Association (Pine Acres Country Club), Minard Run Oil Company, First America Energy, and Lyme Timber. The new trail will enhance user safety and experiences by providing an additional opportunity that complements the existing trail system and provides snowmobilers with convenient access to amenities like parking, fuel, and food.

In the Allegheny National Forest, there are approximately 365 miles of interconnected snowmobile trails, and when conditions permit another 52 miles of trails are used for both snowmobiles and ATV/OHMs. Multiple user groups enjoy the wintertime trails, and everyone is asked to exercise caution as trail users may encounter vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, dogsled teams, hikers, and cross-country skiers at any time. Trail users are reminded to:

Stay on designated trails

Practice Leave No Trace Principles Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics

Follow T.R.E.A.D. Principles Tread Lightly

Plan ahead and prepare for variable trail and weather conditions

Remember that motorized vehicles are not allowed on the Allegheny Reservoir once it is frozen

Until there is a significant amount of snow on the ground, the maintained snowmobile trails will not be groomed. Trail condition reports will begin when adequate snow accumulates and will be updated weekly, or when conditions warrant. The snowmobile trail map and condition reports will be available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/allegheny/recreation/wintersports. You can listen to condition reports by calling one of the forest offices and following the prompts: Bradford Ranger District at 814-362-4613, Marienville Ranger District at 814-927-6628 or the Supervisor’s Office at 814-723-5150.

