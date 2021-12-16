 

SPONSORED: December Is Red Tag Bonus Cash at Redbank Chevrolet. Find Your Tag. Find Your Deal.

Thursday, December 16, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Red-Tag-Bonus-Cash-GBP
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Chevrolet Red Tag Bonus Cash is going on during December on select vehicles, contact Jody, Ben, or Wylie at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem for more information!

Check out some of the vehicles ready for pick up at Redbank Chevrolet:

If you don’t see the vehicle that you are looking for, follow this link: https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/.


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2017 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500


LT All Star Edition

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $35,990
Mileage: 74,652

29190067459x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2020 CHEVROLET BLAZER LT


REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $35,990
Mileage: 29,039

Screenshot 2021-12-16 092135CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2019 JEEP CHEROKEE

Overland

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $34,990
Mileage: 11,228


Screenshot 2021-12-16 092623CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2018 FORD EXPLORER XLT

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $29,990
Mileage: 63,002

Screenshot 2021-12-16 093028CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


PRE-OWNED 2015 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $12,990
Mileage: 74,567

Screenshot 2021-12-16 093318CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


NEW 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTD

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive RST All Star Edition

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $54,625

29166243221x640
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


Redbank Chevrolet’s Sales Team

1M9A0633_team copy copy (1)

(Pictured above: Redbank Chevrolet’s Sales Team – Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Stop in and ask one of Redbank Chevrolet’s knowledgeable sales professionals about their vehicles on display.

Call 814-275-6734 for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet bbb

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

