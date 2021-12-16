Thomas F. Siegel, 67, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Born August 6, 1954 he was the son of Francis E. and Beatrice Gabler Siegel.

He was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg and a graduate of North Clarion High School.

On May 8, 1982 he was married to Tina Dehner Siegel and she survives.

Tom worked for Tionesta Builders since 1977 and in his free time he enjoyed farming, raising beef cattle and traveling. He was a member of the PA Farm Bureau.

Tom is survived by his wife Tina. He is also survived by six sisters, Betty Eltringham of DuBois;, Mary Eisenman and husband Walter, and Ruth Rapp and husband Richard all of Tionesta, Louise Strotman and husband Donald of Shippenville, Judy Hoover of Erie and Sharon Meade and husband Ted of Smethport. He is also survived by three brothers, William Siegel of Waskom, Texas, Edward Siegel and wife Vickie of Kingsville, and Raymond Siegel all of Tionesta, father-in-law and mother-in-law John Dehner of Lucinda and Linda Dehner of Tionesta, brother-in-law Keith Dehner and wife Veronicia of Leeper and sister-in-law Fay DeLoe and husband David of Knox also survive. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Francis Siegel, sister JoAnn Rapp, brother-in-law Charles Eltringham, and nieces, Connie Eisenman and Diane Moyer.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrate on Saturday, December 18 2021 at St. Michael church in Fryburg with Rev. Michael Polinek pastor presiding.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

