V. Dewayne Doutt

Thursday, December 16, 2021 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

V. Dewayne Doutt, 91, of Polk, passed away on December 14, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.

Dewayne was born in Polk on December 8, 1930 to the late Vance and Arvilla (Foster) Doutt and raised by his grandparents, Noah and Elda Doutt. He worked for 31 years at Polk Center as a Carpenter Foreman, retiring in 1985.

He was a member of Polk Presbyterian Church and a life member of the NRA. He was also a member of Lake Lodge #434 F&AM in Sandy Lake, the New Castle Consistory, and the Oil City Scottish Rite. In his spare time Dewayne enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, coon hunting, and fox hunting.

Dewayne married his first wife, Beverly (Snyder) Doutt on December 15, 1950, she preceded him in death in 1984. He remarried Estella (Holmes-Sutley) on August 28, 1987, she preceded him in death on October 9, 2015.

Dewayne is survived by his daughter; Linda McFarland (Bob Boyd) of Erie, sons; Dan (Sandy) Doutt of Mountain Home, AK, and Alan (Kathy) Doutt of Mercer, step-sons; Charles (Judy) Sutley of Fertigs and Daniel (Beth) Sutley of Oil City, half-sister; Debbie (Ron) Wessel of Franklin, half-brother; Manny “Butch” Doutt of Franklin, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and wives.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

There will be no services due to recent health concerns.

Interment will take place in Old Sandy Cemetery, Polk.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dewayne’s name to the Polk Presbyterian Church, 729 Main Street, Polk, PA 16342

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.


