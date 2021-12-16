Wreaths Across America Arrive in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The wreaths for local Wreaths Across America celebrations arrived in Clarion on Wednesday, bringing with them a special significance for those who organize the event.

(Pictured above, from left: Chuck Andrews and Noreen Shirey. Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

“I can’t imagine not doing this,” said Chuck Andrews, the trucker who brought the wreaths to Clarion. “My pop, John Generous, he passed away four years ago. He was a veteran. I have living family members that are veterans. This is just to honor all our veterans.”

Andrews, who has been a trucker for 35 years and is currently employed by Harry Ball Trucking out of Cleveland, Ohio, stated he feels a deep sense of patriotism when delivering the wreaths.

“Every freedom I have is because of veterans who served, whether they lost their life in wartime or they did four years and passed away later in life, they served. They put their name on the line,” he said.

Coming into town, Andrews was escorted by fire engines from both Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 and the Limestone Volunteer Fire Company.

The convoy stopped at Immaculate Conception School before heading to the Clarion Cemetery to unload the wreaths.

Andrews said he was heading to East Brady after stopping in Clarion.

“The cool thing about East Brady is the coordinator that started that, when I go to the VFW coming out of East Brady, that bridge is named for her son. She’s a gold star mom,” said Andrews. “That’s kind of really important that I take a load of wreaths across that bridge in honor of her son. It’s real important.”

The mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who have served, and teach the next generation,” said Noreen Shirey, who organizes Wreaths Across America for multiple cemeteries in the area, including the Clarion Cemetery and Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is a Maine-based organization whose goal is to lay a wreath at the grave of every American veteran so they are not forgotten.

Wreaths Across America was founded in 1992 by Morrill Worcester, the owner of the Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine.

Though originally the organization sponsored wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, it has now grown to include about 3,000 cemeteries across the nation.

The Wreaths Across America laying ceremony will begin at Clarion Cemetery at noon on Saturday, December 18. Speakers will include newly-elected County Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss, veteran Lenny Bashline, and Richard Weaver, the father of the late Wayne Richard “Rick” Weaver, a Clarion-Limestone graduate who posthumously earned the Navy & Marine Medal for Heroism for his actions on the USS Stark in 1987.

RELATED:

Local Woman Honors the Fallen, One Wreath at a Time

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.