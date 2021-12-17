A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Rain before 1pm, then showers after 1pm. High near 49. East wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

