Area Man Accused of Stealing Lawn Mower, Bike From Neighbor

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Marienville man is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing a push mower and a bike from his neighbor’s shed.

Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Jedediah James Turton on Tuesday, December 14.

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim contacted Marienville-based State Police and reported that sometime between September 20 and November 7, a red push mower was stolen from an open shed in the backyard of his property on Birch Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The mower was described as a red Troy-Bilt mower bearing serial number S1B017K911154, valued at $232.14.

On November 10, police interviewed a neighbor/witness who reported that approximately one month earlier, he had seen another neighbor cutting his grass with a red push mower matching the description of the stolen mower, which he had never seen that neighbor use before.

The complaint indicates the neighbor described using the mower was identified as Jedediah Turton.

The witness also reported seeing Turton go into the same shed that the mower was taken from and take an orange mountain bike sometime between mid-July and August 1 and then take it behind his residence. The witness indicated he then saw Turton riding the bike on multiple occasions. He also reported seeing Turton placing the bike on a Forest County Transportation bus approximately three weeks earlier, and said he hadn’t seen the bike since then, according to the complaint.

Police then spoke to the victim again.

When questioned about the bike, the victim reported he did have an orange bike matching the description of the bike the witness saw Turton take from the shed, and the bike was also missing. The victim said that he had gone to another known individual’s residence, located next to Turton’s property, and obtained permission from the homeowner to walk around the property. While he was there, the victim saw the stolen mower in plain view on Turton’s property.

Police then proceeded to the same property owner and were also granted permission to walk on his property to look at Turton’s yard.

According to the complaint, police then observed a red push mower, matching the description of the stolen push mower, sitting behind a shed on Turton’s property.

Police then spoke to Turton about the mower.

Turton told police his mower had broken down approximately one month earlier. He reportedly went on to admit that he then took the victim’s mower out of the victim’s shed to mow his lawn, the complaint states.

Police were then able to examine the mower closely and confirm it was the victim’s mower. It was subsequently returned to the victim’s shed, the complaint notes.

The complaint notes Turton denied taking the orange mountain bike.

The following charges were filed against Turton through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Tuesday, December 14:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on February 15, 2022, with Judge Miller presiding.

