BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: A-C Valley Boys Use Huge Fourth Quarter to Surge Past Cambridge Springs

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Brody Dittman scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as the A-C Valley boys basketball team outscored Cambridge Springs 29-8 in the frame to pull out a 64-51 win Thursday night.

Things were looking bleak for the Falcons entering the fourth. Cambridge Springs held a 43-35 lead.

But, A-C Valley erupted.

Landon Chalmers also had 17 points for the Falcons. Alex Preston added 14 points, and Ryan Cooper 11, six coming in the final eight minutes.

Cooper was close to a triple-double. He also had eight rebounds, 10 steals, and six assists.

Dittman had nine steals and Preston 11 rebounds.

GIRLS

Abby Callihan scored 13 points and also had eight rebounds as Karns City rolled past Cranberry, 59-15, for its third straight win.

Emma Dailey, Camryn Booher, and Emma Johns each scored eight points as 11 Gremlins scored.

Karns City led 33-7 at the half.

Ayanna Ferringer led Cranberry with seven points.

UNION 49, CLARION 25 – Hailey Kriebel scored 17 points and Keira Croyle added 15 as the Damsels downed the Bobcats.

Union overcame a sluggish first half. The Damsels scored just 18 points in the first two quarters and trailed by two at the break.

But, Union’s defense held Clarion to just five points in the second half and none in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Best paced the Bobcats with 11 points.

MONITEAU 57, KEYSTONE 37 – Catherine Kelly scored 18 points to lead three Warriors in double digits.

Davina Pry added 13 points and Allie Pry 10 for Moniteau, which pulled away from the Panthers in the second half.

Natalie Bowser led Keystone with 17 points.

Victoria Pry also had 10 rebounds for Moniteau while Davina Pry had nine boards and five blocks.

VENANGO CATHOLIC 44, A-C VALLEY 15 – Lily Homan scored 21 points to lead the Vikings.

Baylee Blauser scored 11 points for the Falcons.

