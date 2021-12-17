 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Bill to Help Expand High-Speed Broadband Internet in Pennsylvania Unanimously Passed

Friday, December 17, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Governor-Tom-Wolf-standing-in-front-of-a-buildingHARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday applauded unanimous legislative passage of H.B. 2071 that will help bring high-speed internet to students, businesses and residents across Pennsylvania.

“Expanding access to high-speed internet has been one of my top priorities and the unanimous, bipartisan passage of this bill is a victory for Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration has been working closely with Democrats and Republicans on this bill, because every Pennsylvanian deserves access to broadband. High-speed internet is vital for people to do their jobs, access school and healthcare programs and stay connected.

“This represents a generational change for many rural communities that lack internet access, and for communities that do not have reliable access. With this investment and planning, we will close the digital divide, improve the cost, and bring new opportunities to communities that broadband provides.”

The bill creates the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority which will be a one-stop-shop to oversee and support broadband deployment. The authority will manage at least $100 million in federal aid that Pennsylvania will receive to support a coordinated and strategic rollout of broadband to more areas with the construction of new towers, lines and broadband equipment, and other uses.

The historic investment in reliable high-speed internet is funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress with bipartisan support and signed by President Joe Biden. The federal government is providing $65 billion nationwide for broadband infrastructure deployment.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.