Casey Announces $70 Million for PA Airports, Clarion County Airport to Receive $110,000
Washington, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced more than $70 million in funding for 62 airports in Pennsylvania, including $110,000.00 for Clarion County Airport.
The funding comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grants in the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill. More funding for Pennsylvania airports is expected in years to come.
“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” said Senator Casey.
“These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania. I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania—over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”
The following Pennsylvania airports will receive Airport Infrastructure Grant funding in Fiscal Year 2022 as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:
|City
|Airport Name
|LOCID
|Total
|Allentown
|Lehigh Valley International
|ABE
|$3,556,614
|Allentown
|Allentown Queen City Municipal
|XLL
|$295,000
|Altoona
|Altoona-Blair County
|AOO
|$295,000
|Beaver Falls
|Beaver County
|BVI
|$295,000
|Bedford
|Bedford County
|HMZ
|$159,000
|Bloomsburg
|Bloomsburg Municipal
|N13
|$159,000
|Bradford
|Bradford Regional
|BFD
|$295,000
|Butler
|Pittsburgh/Butler Regional
|BTP
|$295,000
|Chambersburg
|Franklin County Regional
|N68
|$110,000
|Clarion
|Clarion County
|AXQ
|$110,000
|Clearfield
|Clearfield-Lawrence
|FIG
|$159,000
|Coatesville
|Chester County G O Carlson
|MQS
|$763,000
|Connellsville
|Joseph A Hardy Connellsville
|VVS
|$159,000
|Corry
|Corry-Lawrence
|8G2
|$110,000
|Doylestown
|Doylestown
|DYL
|$295,000
|DuBois
|Dubois Regional
|DUJ
|$159,000
|Ebensburg
|Ebensburg
|9G8
|$110,000
|Erie
|Erie International/Tom Ridge Field
|ERI
|$1,404,145
|Franklin
|Venango Regional
|FKL
|$159,000
|Gettysburg
|Gettysburg Regional
|W05
|$110,000
|Greenville
|Greenville Municipal
|4G1
|$159,000
|Grove City
|Grove City
|29D
|$110,000
|Harrisburg
|Harrisburg International
|MDT
|$4,370,263
|Harrisburg
|Capital City
|CXY
|$159,000
|Hazleton
|Hazleton Regional
|HZL
|$159,000
|Indiana
|Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Field
|IDI
|$159,000
|Johnstown
|John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County
|JST
|$295,000
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|LNS
|$295,000
|Latrobe
|Arnold Palmer Regional
|LBE
|$1,705,533
|Lehighton
|Jake Arner Memorial
|22N
|$159,000
|Lock Haven
|William T Piper Memorial
|LHV
|$159,000
|Meadville
|Port Meadville
|GKJ
|$159,000
|Monongahela
|Rostraver
|FWQ
|$159,000
|Mount Pocono
|Pocono Mountains Municipal
|MPO
|$295,000
|New Castle
|New Castle Municipal
|UCP
|$159,000
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia International
|PHL
|$30,721,947
|Philadelphia
|Northeast Philadelphia
|PNE
|$763,000
|Philadelphia
|Wings Field
|LOM
|$295,000
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh International
|PIT
|$11,031,263
|Pittsburgh
|Allegheny County
|AGC
|$763,000
|Pottstown
|Heritage Field
|PTW
|$295,000
|Pottstown
|Pottstown Municipal
|N47
|$159,000
|Pottsville
|Schuylkill County/Joe Zerbey
|ZER
|$159,000
|Punxsutawney
|Punxsutawney Municipal
|N35
|$110,000
|Quakertown
|Quakertown
|UKT
|$159,000
|Reading
|Reading Regional/Carl A Spaatz Field
|RDG
|$763,000
|Reedsville
|Mifflin County
|RVL
|$159,000
|Selinsgrove
|Penn Valley
|SEG
|$159,000
|Shamokin
|Northumberland County
|N79
|$159,000
|Somerset
|Somerset County
|2G9
|$159,000
|St. Marys
|St Marys Municipal
|OYM
|$159,000
|State College
|University Park
|UNV
|$1,911,871
|Titusville
|Titusville
|6G1
|$110,000
|Toughkenamon
|New Garden
|N57
|$295,000
|Towanda
|Bradford County
|N27
|$159,000
|Washington
|Washington County
|AFJ
|$295,000
|Wellsboro
|Wellsboro Johnston
|N38
|$159,000
|West Chester
|Brandywine Regional
|OQN
|$295,000
|Wilkes-Barre
|Wilkes-Barre Wyoming Valley
|WBW
|$159,000
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International
|AVP
|$2,470,040
|Williamsport
|Williamsport Regional
|IPT
|$1,013,255
|Zelienople
|Zelienople Municipal
|PJC
|$295,000
