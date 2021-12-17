 

Casey Announces $70 Million for PA Airports, Clarion County Airport to Receive $110,000

Friday, December 17, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion-County-AirportWashington, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced more than $70 million in funding for 62 airports in Pennsylvania, including $110,000.00 for Clarion County Airport.

The funding comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grants in the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill. More funding for Pennsylvania airports is expected in years to come.

“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” said Senator Casey.

“These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania. I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania—over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”

The following Pennsylvania airports will receive Airport Infrastructure Grant funding in Fiscal Year 2022 as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

City Airport Name LOCID Total
Allentown Lehigh Valley International ABE $3,556,614
Allentown Allentown Queen City Municipal XLL $295,000
Altoona Altoona-Blair County AOO $295,000
Beaver Falls Beaver County BVI $295,000
Bedford Bedford County HMZ $159,000
Bloomsburg Bloomsburg Municipal N13 $159,000
Bradford Bradford Regional BFD $295,000
Butler Pittsburgh/Butler Regional BTP $295,000
Chambersburg Franklin County Regional N68 $110,000
Clarion Clarion County AXQ $110,000
Clearfield Clearfield-Lawrence FIG $159,000
Coatesville Chester County G O Carlson MQS $763,000
Connellsville Joseph A Hardy Connellsville VVS $159,000
Corry Corry-Lawrence 8G2 $110,000
Doylestown Doylestown DYL $295,000
DuBois Dubois Regional DUJ $159,000
Ebensburg Ebensburg 9G8 $110,000
Erie Erie International/Tom Ridge Field ERI $1,404,145
Franklin Venango Regional FKL $159,000
Gettysburg Gettysburg Regional W05 $110,000
Greenville Greenville Municipal 4G1 $159,000
Grove City Grove City 29D $110,000
Harrisburg Harrisburg International MDT $4,370,263
Harrisburg Capital City CXY $159,000
Hazleton Hazleton Regional HZL $159,000
Indiana Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Field IDI $159,000
Johnstown John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County JST $295,000
Lancaster Lancaster LNS $295,000
Latrobe Arnold Palmer Regional LBE $1,705,533
Lehighton Jake Arner Memorial 22N $159,000
Lock Haven William T Piper Memorial LHV $159,000
Meadville Port Meadville GKJ $159,000
Monongahela Rostraver FWQ $159,000
Mount Pocono Pocono Mountains Municipal MPO $295,000
New Castle New Castle Municipal UCP $159,000
Philadelphia Philadelphia International PHL $30,721,947
Philadelphia Northeast Philadelphia PNE $763,000
Philadelphia Wings Field LOM $295,000
Pittsburgh Pittsburgh International PIT $11,031,263
Pittsburgh Allegheny County AGC $763,000
Pottstown Heritage Field PTW $295,000
Pottstown Pottstown Municipal N47 $159,000
Pottsville Schuylkill County/Joe Zerbey ZER $159,000
Punxsutawney Punxsutawney Municipal N35 $110,000
Quakertown Quakertown UKT $159,000
Reading Reading Regional/Carl A Spaatz Field RDG $763,000
Reedsville Mifflin County RVL $159,000
Selinsgrove Penn Valley SEG $159,000
Shamokin Northumberland County N79 $159,000
Somerset Somerset County 2G9 $159,000
St. Marys St Marys Municipal OYM $159,000
State College University Park UNV $1,911,871
Titusville Titusville 6G1 $110,000
Toughkenamon New Garden N57 $295,000
Towanda Bradford County N27 $159,000
Washington Washington County AFJ $295,000
Wellsboro Wellsboro Johnston N38 $159,000
West Chester Brandywine Regional OQN $295,000
Wilkes-Barre Wilkes-Barre Wyoming Valley WBW $159,000
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International AVP $2,470,040
Williamsport Williamsport Regional IPT $1,013,255
Zelienople Zelienople Municipal PJC $295,000


