Casey Announces $70 Million for PA Airports, Clarion County Airport to Receive $110,000

Washington, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced more than $70 million in funding for 62 airports in Pennsylvania, including $110,000.00 for Clarion County Airport.

The funding comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grants in the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill. More funding for Pennsylvania airports is expected in years to come.

“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” said Senator Casey.

“These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania. I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania—over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”

The following Pennsylvania airports will receive Airport Infrastructure Grant funding in Fiscal Year 2022 as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

City Airport Name LOCID Total Allentown Lehigh Valley International ABE $3,556,614 Allentown Allentown Queen City Municipal XLL $295,000 Altoona Altoona-Blair County AOO $295,000 Beaver Falls Beaver County BVI $295,000 Bedford Bedford County HMZ $159,000 Bloomsburg Bloomsburg Municipal N13 $159,000 Bradford Bradford Regional BFD $295,000 Butler Pittsburgh/Butler Regional BTP $295,000 Chambersburg Franklin County Regional N68 $110,000 Clarion Clarion County AXQ $110,000 Clearfield Clearfield-Lawrence FIG $159,000 Coatesville Chester County G O Carlson MQS $763,000 Connellsville Joseph A Hardy Connellsville VVS $159,000 Corry Corry-Lawrence 8G2 $110,000 Doylestown Doylestown DYL $295,000 DuBois Dubois Regional DUJ $159,000 Ebensburg Ebensburg 9G8 $110,000 Erie Erie International/Tom Ridge Field ERI $1,404,145 Franklin Venango Regional FKL $159,000 Gettysburg Gettysburg Regional W05 $110,000 Greenville Greenville Municipal 4G1 $159,000 Grove City Grove City 29D $110,000 Harrisburg Harrisburg International MDT $4,370,263 Harrisburg Capital City CXY $159,000 Hazleton Hazleton Regional HZL $159,000 Indiana Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Field IDI $159,000 Johnstown John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County JST $295,000 Lancaster Lancaster LNS $295,000 Latrobe Arnold Palmer Regional LBE $1,705,533 Lehighton Jake Arner Memorial 22N $159,000 Lock Haven William T Piper Memorial LHV $159,000 Meadville Port Meadville GKJ $159,000 Monongahela Rostraver FWQ $159,000 Mount Pocono Pocono Mountains Municipal MPO $295,000 New Castle New Castle Municipal UCP $159,000 Philadelphia Philadelphia International PHL $30,721,947 Philadelphia Northeast Philadelphia PNE $763,000 Philadelphia Wings Field LOM $295,000 Pittsburgh Pittsburgh International PIT $11,031,263 Pittsburgh Allegheny County AGC $763,000 Pottstown Heritage Field PTW $295,000 Pottstown Pottstown Municipal N47 $159,000 Pottsville Schuylkill County/Joe Zerbey ZER $159,000 Punxsutawney Punxsutawney Municipal N35 $110,000 Quakertown Quakertown UKT $159,000 Reading Reading Regional/Carl A Spaatz Field RDG $763,000 Reedsville Mifflin County RVL $159,000 Selinsgrove Penn Valley SEG $159,000 Shamokin Northumberland County N79 $159,000 Somerset Somerset County 2G9 $159,000 St. Marys St Marys Municipal OYM $159,000 State College University Park UNV $1,911,871 Titusville Titusville 6G1 $110,000 Toughkenamon New Garden N57 $295,000 Towanda Bradford County N27 $159,000 Washington Washington County AFJ $295,000 Wellsboro Wellsboro Johnston N38 $159,000 West Chester Brandywine Regional OQN $295,000 Wilkes-Barre Wilkes-Barre Wyoming Valley WBW $159,000 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International AVP $2,470,040 Williamsport Williamsport Regional IPT $1,013,255 Zelienople Zelienople Municipal PJC $295,000

