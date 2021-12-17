Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Caramel Cupcakes

You’ll love these gooey delights!

Ingredients

1 package chocolate cake mix (regular size)

24 caramels



3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips1 cup chopped walnutsChocolate frosting and hot caramel ice cream toppingAdditional walnuts, optional

Directions

-Prepare cake mix batter according to package directions for cupcakes. Fill 24 paper-lined muffin cups one-third full; set remaining batter aside. Bake at 350° for 7-8 minutes or until the top of the cupcake appears set.

-Gently press a caramel into each cupcake; sprinkle with chocolate chips and walnuts. Top with remaining batter. Bake 15-20 minutes longer or until a toothpick comes out clean.

-Cool for 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Frost with chocolate frosting and drizzle with ice cream topping. Sprinkle with additional nuts if desired.

