Clarion County Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases; Five Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, December 16.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,337 while the death toll remained at 167.

Neighboring Forest County reported five new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,828 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 11305 41 11346 257 (2 new) Butler 30969 100 31069 586 Clarion 6327 10 6337 167 Clearfield 13728 62 13790 247 (1 new) Crawford 14417 45 14462 241 (2 new) Elk 5132 10 5142 71 (1 new) Forest 1823 5 1828 31 Indiana 11818 45 11863 285 (1 new) Jefferson 6609 28 6637 176 (2 new) McKean 6142 23 6165 111 Mercer 17163 71 17234 396 (3 new) Venango 8714 27 8741 189 (1 new) Warren 5429 24 5453 171 (2 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

