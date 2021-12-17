Clarion Hospital Reports 37 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 37 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, December 16, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 12/15/2021: 18,462

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 15,424

Positives: 3,678

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 12/15/2021: 83,988

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 25,678

Positives: 11,289

Hospital Inpatients as of 12/16/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 12 patients. Ages 57-82. 1 suspected. 11 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 50 patients. Ages 34-92. 0 suspected. 50 confirmed. 11 ICU.

PA Department of Health Reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported two deaths on 12/14/2021.

Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:

– Wear a mask

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.