Department of Health: Flu Cases on the Rise

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to dominate health-related news, statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Health show that flu cases are also on the rise.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health monitors influenza activity, conducts laboratory testing, and compiles reports on flu activity throughout the year, but ramps up surveillance activities in the fall and winter.

The official influenza surveillance season starts with the 40th week of the year (typically around the beginning of October) and ends on the 20th week of the following year (in May). For the 2021-2022 season, the influenza surveillance season began on Oct. 3, 2021, and will run through May 15, 2022.

The most recent data released is for week 49, the week ending on December 11.

LOCAL REGION

County Influenza A Influenza B Influenza U** Total Influenza Cases Armstrong 17 15 0 32 Butler 68 37 0 105 Clarion 7 7 0 14 Clearfield 51 * 0 52 Crawford 10 8 0 18 Elk 11 0 0 11 Forest 0 * 0 * Indiana 36 13 0 49 Jefferson 24 * 0 28 McKean 6 * 0 7 Mercer 19 5 0 24 Venango 7 10 0 17 Warren 8 0 0 8

* Numbers smaller than 5 have been replaced with an asterisk

** Test results may identify influenza Type A, influenza Type B, or influenza without specifying Type A or B. Some tests only give a positive or negative result and cannot identify influenza type.

According to the summary report, seasonal influenza activity in Pennsylvania and the United States is high and it increased during week 49.

A total of 8,583 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases have been reported season to date. Confirmed reports were received from 65 Counties out of the 67 Counties.

During the most recent week, influenza A(H3N2) viruses have been reported by the public health laboratory for most of the specimens that tested positive for flu.

Emergency Department visits associated with influenza-like illness have increased slightly since last week and higher than this same week last year.

The report notes three confirmed influenza-associated deaths have been reported this season.

