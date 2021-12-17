Featured Local Jobs: Maintenance Technician and Plant Technicians
Friday, December 17, 2021 @ 08:12 AM
The J.M. Smucker plant in New Bethlehem, PA currently has openings for a maintenance technician and plant technicians.
Title: Maintenance Technician
Location: New Bethlehem, PA
Reports to: Technical Leader
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
The primary functions of the Maintenance Technician include, but are not limited to:
- Quick learner – Must be willing to learn new skills such as how to safely and effectively maintain the production equipment
- Responsible – Consistent on-time attendance record, comfortable assessing situations and making recommendations after reviewing related information
- Math skills – Fluent in basic and applied math skills such as measuring materials and equipment settings for machine adjustments and set-up
- Problem-solving skills – Able to logically approach a situation and determine the root cause and likely solutions
- Team player – Able to work with other crew members and staff to maximize everyone’s skills to progress the team’s overall goals
- Communication skills – Need to be able to verbalize ideas to work effectively with other crew members and staff. Proficient written and reading skills to document daily operational results
- Understand operation of all equipment in facility
- Ownership in obtaining quotes and ordering parts for production equipment
- Ensure all quality-related aspects of the product are maintained
- Maintain a safe, healthy productive work environment
- Perform preventative maintenance activities
- Troubleshoot and repair all production-related equipment
- Troubleshoot electrical systems, control circuits and PLC components
- Recommend improved methods / cost-saving measures
- Train, develop and assist production personnel
- Operate a forklift truck
- Become certified in electric systems, lockout/tag out and welding
- Safely operate all shop equipment and power tools
- Basic knowledge of machinery, welding and fabrication
- Willing to clean work areas and equipment
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in manufacturing equipment repair
- Ability to work a specific shift rotation that could include 1st, 2nd or 3rd
QUALIFICATIONS:
- High-school degree or equivalent is required
- Technical Degree or Experience with electrical or mechanical systems – Preferred
KEY CAPABILITIES & METRICS:
- Ability to work weekends as needed is a must
- Stands up for beliefs and values of the Company
- Consistently trusted and respected
- Always confronts unethical actions
- Role model for attendance & punctuality
- Shares facts and opinions in a constructive manner
- Produces the highest quality work, provides desired results
- Operates with continuous improvement mindset striving for zero loss
- Challenges the status quo and brings forth innovative ideas
- Anticipates quality challenges actively mitigates risk
- Promotes a collaborative approach
- Role model for creating a positive work environment
- Demonstrates genuine care and compassion for others
- Actively seeks internal customer feedback and perspective
- Ability to Implement (Communication, Sense of Urgency, Teamwork)
- Operates with a team player mindset, able to handle disagreement
- High output, results focused
- Expertly identifies priorities, manages time appropriately
- Works hard to understand other viewpoints
BENEFITS
- 3 weeks paid vacation
- 401 (k) with company match of 7%
- 12 paid holidays
- Competitive Benefits Package (effective date of hire)
To apply visit https://www.jmsmucker.com/careers.
Title: Plant Technician
Location: New Bethlehem, PA
Reports to: Area Leader
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Be able to contribute within the framework of a highly functioning Team
- Responsible for the manufacture of consumer foods which comply with all food safety, quality and regulatory requirements.
- Understands and supports company and site safety policies and performs work related activities in a safe manner.
- Recognizes unsafe work conditions, coaches peers, and suggests new safety standards as appropriate.
- Performs the necessary activities to operate, maintain, and clean assigned production equipment.
- Understands, follows, and improves documented operational, maintenance, and sanitation standards in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) work environment.
- Identifies and corrects equipment defects.
- Performs cleaning, inspection, and lubrication (CIL) activities.
- Identifies and troubleshoots basic machinery and process issues.
- Learns and performs basic repair and maintenance activities.
- Performs sanitation activities on a regular basis.
- Performs equipment changeovers.
- Operates material handling equipment such as forklifts, hand trucks, pallet jacks, etc.
- Creates or updates documentation as needed (SOPs, Job Aids, CIL Improvements).
- Uses continuous improvement tools to eliminate losses and drive issues to root cause; documents, communicates, and implements corrective and preventative actions.
- Use basic hand tools such as wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, hammers, drills, grinders, etc.
- Analyzes information using principles of math and statistics.
- Assists in solving problems using analytical troubleshooting, critical thinking and root cause analysis.
- Works as part of a team and assists fellow employees as needed.
- Other duties as assigned.
SELECTION CRITERIA
Education
- High-school degree or equivalent is required
- A two-year degree or technical degree is preferred Experience
- Previous manufacturing experience is preferred
Other
- Able to work afternoon (3pm – 11:30pm) or midnight (11pm – 7:30am) shifts and overtime as needed
- Able to read, understand, and follow documents such as safety policies, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and general instructions
- Able to understand and carry out both oral and written instructions
- Good communication skills, including the ability to give and receive feedback
- Able to set and meet goals
- Able to work both independently and on a team
- Works well with support personnel to maintain high standards for safety, quality, and reliability and drive improvements
- Able to make data-driven decisions and engage others as appropriate
- Basic computer skills including email and Microsoft Office
- Able to learn company specific computer systems
- Able to perform the key responsibilities outlined above in accordance with safety standards and practices
Physical requirements of the job include the ability to:
- Lift and carry up to 50 pounds
- Stand, sit, walk, enter confined spaces, push, pull, kneel, squat, and climb
- Perform repetitive actions, reach, and feel
- Hear, speak, and see
BENEFITS
- 3 weeks paid vacation
- 401 (k) with company match of 7%
- 12 paid holidays
- Competitive Benefits Package (effective date of hire)
To apply visit https://www.jmsmucker.com/careers.
