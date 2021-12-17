Featured Local Jobs: Maintenance Technician and Plant Technicians

The J.M. Smucker plant in New Bethlehem, PA currently has openings for a maintenance technician and plant technicians.

Title: Maintenance Technician

Location: New Bethlehem, PA

Reports to: Technical Leader

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The primary functions of the Maintenance Technician include, but are not limited to:

Quick learner – Must be willing to learn new skills such as how to safely and effectively maintain the production equipment

Responsible – Consistent on-time attendance record, comfortable assessing situations and making recommendations after reviewing related information

Math skills – Fluent in basic and applied math skills such as measuring materials and equipment settings for machine adjustments and set-up

Problem-solving skills – Able to logically approach a situation and determine the root cause and likely solutions

Team player – Able to work with other crew members and staff to maximize everyone’s skills to progress the team’s overall goals

Communication skills – Need to be able to verbalize ideas to work effectively with other crew members and staff. Proficient written and reading skills to document daily operational results

Understand operation of all equipment in facility

Ownership in obtaining quotes and ordering parts for production equipment

Ensure all quality-related aspects of the product are maintained

Maintain a safe, healthy productive work environment

Perform preventative maintenance activities

Troubleshoot and repair all production-related equipment

Troubleshoot electrical systems, control circuits and PLC components

Recommend improved methods / cost-saving measures

Train, develop and assist production personnel

Operate a forklift truck

Become certified in electric systems, lockout/tag out and welding

Safely operate all shop equipment and power tools

Basic knowledge of machinery, welding and fabrication

Willing to clean work areas and equipment

Excellent communication and organizational skills

3 – 5 years’ experience in manufacturing equipment repair

Ability to work a specific shift rotation that could include 1st, 2nd or 3rd

QUALIFICATIONS:

High-school degree or equivalent is required

Technical Degree or Experience with electrical or mechanical systems – Preferred

KEY CAPABILITIES & METRICS:

Ability to work weekends as needed is a must

Stands up for beliefs and values of the Company

Consistently trusted and respected

Always confronts unethical actions

Role model for attendance & punctuality

Shares facts and opinions in a constructive manner

Produces the highest quality work, provides desired results

Operates with continuous improvement mindset striving for zero loss

Challenges the status quo and brings forth innovative ideas

Anticipates quality challenges actively mitigates risk

Promotes a collaborative approach

Role model for creating a positive work environment

Demonstrates genuine care and compassion for others

Actively seeks internal customer feedback and perspective

Ability to Implement (Communication, Sense of Urgency, Teamwork)

Operates with a team player mindset, able to handle disagreement

High output, results focused

Expertly identifies priorities, manages time appropriately

Works hard to understand other viewpoints

BENEFITS

3 weeks paid vacation

401 (k) with company match of 7%

12 paid holidays

Competitive Benefits Package (effective date of hire)

To apply visit https://www.jmsmucker.com/careers.

Title: Plant Technician

Location: New Bethlehem, PA

Reports to: Area Leader

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Be able to contribute within the framework of a highly functioning Team

Responsible for the manufacture of consumer foods which comply with all food safety, quality and regulatory requirements.

Understands and supports company and site safety policies and performs work related activities in a safe manner.

Recognizes unsafe work conditions, coaches peers, and suggests new safety standards as appropriate.

Performs the necessary activities to operate, maintain, and clean assigned production equipment.

Understands, follows, and improves documented operational, maintenance, and sanitation standards in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) work environment.

Identifies and corrects equipment defects.

Performs cleaning, inspection, and lubrication (CIL) activities.

Identifies and troubleshoots basic machinery and process issues.

Learns and performs basic repair and maintenance activities.

Performs sanitation activities on a regular basis.

Performs equipment changeovers.

Operates material handling equipment such as forklifts, hand trucks, pallet jacks, etc.

Creates or updates documentation as needed (SOPs, Job Aids, CIL Improvements).

Uses continuous improvement tools to eliminate losses and drive issues to root cause; documents, communicates, and implements corrective and preventative actions.

Use basic hand tools such as wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, hammers, drills, grinders, etc.

Analyzes information using principles of math and statistics.

Assists in solving problems using analytical troubleshooting, critical thinking and root cause analysis.

Works as part of a team and assists fellow employees as needed.

Other duties as assigned.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Education

High-school degree or equivalent is required

A two-year degree or technical degree is preferred Experience

Previous manufacturing experience is preferred

Other

Able to work afternoon (3pm – 11:30pm) or midnight (11pm – 7:30am) shifts and overtime as needed

Able to read, understand, and follow documents such as safety policies, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and general instructions

Able to understand and carry out both oral and written instructions

Good communication skills, including the ability to give and receive feedback

Able to set and meet goals

Able to work both independently and on a team

Works well with support personnel to maintain high standards for safety, quality, and reliability and drive improvements

Able to make data-driven decisions and engage others as appropriate

Basic computer skills including email and Microsoft Office

Able to learn company specific computer systems

Able to perform the key responsibilities outlined above in accordance with safety standards and practices

Physical requirements of the job include the ability to:

Lift and carry up to 50 pounds

Stand, sit, walk, enter confined spaces, push, pull, kneel, squat, and climb

Perform repetitive actions, reach, and feel

Hear, speak, and see

BENEFITS

3 weeks paid vacation

401 (k) with company match of 7%

12 paid holidays

Competitive Benefits Package (effective date of hire)

To apply visit https://www.jmsmucker.com/careers.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.