Former Oil City Man Indicted in Robbery at Spanky’s

ERIE, Pa. – A former resident of Oil City has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charges of Hobbs Act robbery and federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday.

The two-count Indictment named 38-year-old Mark Daniel Fenstermaker as the sole defendant.

According to the indictment presented to the court, on or about October 14, Fenstermaker committed a robbery of Spanky’s Tobacco World and used or carried a firearm which was brandished in furtherance of the robbery.

The investigation began around 7:30 a.m. on October 14, when Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Spanky’s Tobacco World located at 1719 Riverside Drive in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect, later identified as Fenstermaker, entered the building, displayed a long gun, and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot.

The release from United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung notes law provides for a maximum total of life in prison, a fine of $500,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.