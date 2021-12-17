Lane Restriction in Place on Interstate 80 Eastbound Near Shippenville Due to Crash

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A lane restriction is currently in place on Interstate 80 eastbound near Shippenville due to a crash.

According to information from PennDOT, a left lane restriction is currently in place on I-80 eastbound approximately .5 miles west of Exit 60: PA 66 North – Shippenville due to a motor vehicle crash.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area.

Sources say the crash occurred around 1:54 p.m. near the Shippenville exit.

No additional details are available at this time.

