Lane Restriction Lifted on Interstate 80 Eastbound Near Shippenville

Friday, December 17, 2021 @ 03:12 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

A9F61A97-CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A lane restriction was ended on Interstate 80 eastbound near Shippenville.

The restriction was in place due to a crash near exit 60.

According to the Clarion County 9-1-1 Center, a call was received at 1:54 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash on the highway.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1, STAT MedEvac 6 and 16, Lifeflight 2, and Clarion-based State Police responded to the scene.

As of the time of posting, the scene had not been cleared.

The 9-1-1 Center could not confirm any injuries on the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.


