Letters to Santa from Mrs. Marchand’s 2nd Graders at Immaculate Conception

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Students in Mrs. Marchand’s second-grade class at Immaculate Conception recently wrote letters to Santa.

Dear Santa,

Hello! What are you doing today? Is Mrs. Santa ok? I already know that I am going to have Pokemon cards but I do not know if I will have enough of them. I want UNO cards, gloves, and boots. Merry Christmas!

Love,



Auguste

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. How are you, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, and the other reindeer? I would like my family to have a happy Christmas, a make up set that looks like a suit case but can open up like a desk, and a stuffy that looks like a girl elf. I can’t wait till Christmas is here. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Alyssa

Dear Santa,

Hello. How are the reindeer? I would like an American girl doll with pastel hair, a Barbie doll Skipper fair set, and a Barbie extra doll. I will leave cookies out for you.

Love,

Emily

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the North Pole?

I want

1. A Barbie

2. LOL

3. A Lego set

I am leaving cookies and milk for you. And I will leave carrots for the reindeer outside.

Merry Christmas

Gabrielle

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. How are you and Miss Claus? Oh and how are the reindeers?

I want this for Christmas: A Robot hand and I want Pokemon cards and I want a lego set. Bye and Merry Christmas.

Love,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. Are the elves good? Can I have a Power Wheel, a transformer, and a FGTV toy.

I will leave carrots for Rudolph. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Christian

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope you are good this year. I would like Pokemon cards and a Picachu robot please. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Love,

Graeme

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. Sorry I haven’t made a letter yet. I will try to send one to you. How old are you? I have never written for you. How many elfs do you have? Tell me the answer. Did you find any other reindeer? Merry Christmas! I want for Christmas a Pokemon booster pack please! I will leave cookies and milk for you. Have a great Christmas Eve!

Love,

Grayson

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? How are the elves? I want some Pokemon cards, a mountain bike, and a popit. For the reindeer I will leave celery, carrots and cookies for you.

Love,

Jackson

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I would like a hover boards, a hover ball, and some Pokemon cards. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love,

Brock

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? And how are the reindeer? Are you eager for your trip? Are the most kids on the naughty or the most people on the good list? How is Peppermint? May I have a Pokemon monopoly set, my mom not to not be stressed and a Garidoes metal card.

From,

Declan

