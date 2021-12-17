Margaret M. “Peg” Shuffstall

M. “Peg” Shuffstall, 64, of Seneca, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following complications of Covid.

She was born in Oil City on April 15, 1957 to the late Arthur F. and Mary E. (Hauptman) Reed.

She was a 1975 graduate of Oil City High School.

Mrs. Shuffstall was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.

Peg enjoyed playing Bingo, bowling, sewing, and the companionship of her cat, Thomas. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, as family was extremely important to her. Peg was the type of person who always put others before herself.

She was married on June 20, 1981 to George D. Shuffstall, and he preceded her in death on August 6, 1988.

=Peg is survived by her daughter, Shannon T. Wygant and her companion Dustin A. Dreese of Milton; two grandchildren, Ashlyn M. Shuffstall and Zachary D. Wygant; and her siblings: Charlotte “Sis” McLaughlin of Las Vegas, Nevada, John Reed and his wife Laura of Oil City, Robert “Bob” Reed of Montgomery, Alabama, Donna McClelland and her husband Craig of Oil City, and David “Dave” Reed and his wife Joyce of Oil City.

Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Rebecca Brown of La Mirada, California, and Sue Reed of Pennsylvania; her former son-in-law, Christopher Wygant of Warren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel H. Reed; and a sister-in-law, Jane “Dixie” Miller.

Per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to establish a fund for her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Checks may be payable to: Shannon Wygant, and mailed to P.O. Box 1045, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. To express online condolences to Peg’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

