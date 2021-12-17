Margaret “Marge” Helzel Gough, 82, of Franklin, passed away at Wednesday night, December 15, 2021 at LECOM Presque Isle.

Born in New Castle on February 4, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude Murray Burton Jr.

Marge worked for five years as a Crossing Guard for the City of Franklin, mostly she was stationed at the intersection at the former St. Patrick School.

She was a member of the American Legion Post 476 and held various offices in the post. Marge also served as past President of Erie-Crawford-Venango County Council 8/40 branch of the American Legion. She was a member of the Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Marge enjoyed baking, crocheting and above all else spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.

Surviving are her children, Deb Graham, Nancy Helzel, William “B.J.” Helzel, Ruth Sznajder and Harry Gough and his wife Judy; 14 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a sister, Ruth Little.

Additionally surviving are her special friends, Lola Stroup and Donnie Colewell.

She was preceded in death her parents and three sisters, Bessie Drake, Bessie Koch and Harriett Sedor; a daughter, Becky Dombrosky and a great-grandson, Matthew.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jason Peterson of Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Brandon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

