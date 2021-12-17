New Bethlehem Businessman Earns Doctorate, Pursues Seminary

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Local businessman Gordon Barrows recently graduated from a Doctor of Business Administration program, concentrating in Information Technology from Liberty University located in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Barrows also was recently accepted into Liberty University’s Rawlings School of Divinity graduate Seminary program.

A 2005 Graduate of Redbank Valley High School, and a 2011 Graduate of Clarion University, Barrows is the son of the late Rev. Gordon Barrows Sr. and Monica Barrows, of New Bethlehem.

Dr. Barrows earned his Ph.D. equivalent Doctor of Business Administration Degree in Information Technology from Liberty University with the goal of teaching in higher education as a college professor. He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Information Systems, as well as an accredited Master of Business Administration Degree from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

Furthermore, Dr. Barrows is currently pursuing a second master’s degree in the form of several ministry graduate certificates as a prerequisite for admission into a Ph.D. equivalent doctoral seminary program to preach in ministry as an ordained pastor. Barrows serves as a liturgist and Sunday school teacher for the New Bethlehem First United Methodist Church and the Redbank Valley United Methodist Cooperative Ministry.

“I am overwhelmingly grateful and eternally humbled as I pursue God’s calling for my life by embarking on this momentous journey to further my education while staying committed to the New Bethlehem area and Redbank Valley community,” Barrows said.

