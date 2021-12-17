Local Group Seeking Support for ‘Missing Link’ Trail Project in Brookville

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A recently formed group called Brookville Trail Hub is seeking support for a trail project to connect the Five Bridges Trail with the Redbank Valley Trail in Brookville.

Paul Boboige, who started the Brookville Trail Hub group on Facebook, told exploreClarion.com that this approximately 10-mile “missing link” would tie together an expanse of about 100 miles of trail that would allow people to bike from Armstrong County the entire way to Ridgway. The Five Bridges Trail currently ends in Allens Mills.

“It would be a boon for the local economy and for local citizens,” Boboige said.

As a member and former president of Tricounty Rails to Trails, Boboige has been involved in trail development in the region for a number of years. However, he started the new group to help support this project, hoping to bring in more people interested in this specific trail extension.

“The next step from here is to form a non-profit board of directors, and from there, we can seek funding for a plan to extend the trail.”

Boboige noted the plan is “ambitious” and will take a good bit of time to plan before becoming a reality.

“It will definitely take some time, but the interest seems to be there. I went to the county commissioners and introduced it to them, since we need a government entity to support this, and they’d be the right one because this would affect so much of the county.”

According to Boboige, the commissioners seemed to be interested, at least in the concept.

“I think if they know there’s a group that’s going to perform that they can support. I think we have a good chance of getting the county on board.”

The concept of a trail “hub” is not a new one, either.

The popular Great Allegheny Passage Trail has well-known “trail towns” that are “hubs” of activity along the trail as well as between trails, with businesses that cater to those using the trails, according to Boboige.

“When you get 100 miles of continuous trail, you have people staying overnight, buying food and supplies, stopping at bike shops, and things like that. There can be a very good economic impact from all of that.”

A 2015 User Survey and Economic Impact Analysis of the Clarion-Little Toby Trail found the impact to be about $897,000 annually, Boboige noted.

“And, that’s the impact of a stand-alone trail you can ride in a few hours, not one that will bring in a lot of overnight stays.”

The trail would also be part of the Industrial Heartland Trails Coalition, a 1,600 mile hike/bike trail network across five states.

According to Boboige, the Industrial Heartland Trails Coalition network is extensive, and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has been very interested in completing lengths of the suggested trail throughout the state and has funding programs available.

“If we can form a viable group, set up a non-profit organization, and get local government support for a local share, there are matching grants from DCNR that can fund a feasibility study to capture a specific route and get a concept of cost.”

He noted that there are also possibilities for state funding for the work on building the trail itself as well as the possibility of conservancies that will help with funding.

“This is not just some kind of dream. This is doable. When trails link together, it makes them really useful, both to the local residents and to bring in visitors to the area, and to bring in business to the area.”

