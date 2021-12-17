Orville L. Gadsby, 88 of Polk, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021 at his grandson, Aaron’s home in Northampton, PA.

Orville was born in Irwin Twp, Venango County, on March 14, 1933 to the late Carl and Ellen (Reese) Gadsby.

He was a 1951 graduate of Sandy Lake High School and owned and operated the Gadsby Family Farm. He also worked at Meadow Gold, Cooper-Bessemer, and Westinghouse in his earlier years.

Orville was a past member of Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, and reading. Above all else he loved farming and enjoyed selling eggs in Polk and Franklin. He enjoyed traveling to many destinations over the years with his wife and family.

Orville also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Orville married his beloved wife, Jean Gadsby, on July 31, 1951. They enjoyed 61 ½ years of marriage. His beloved wife preceded him in death on January 2, 2013.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Karen Gadsby and John (Virginia) Gadsby, daughter-in-law Cathy Gadsby, brother Carl “Jr” Gadsby, grandchildren; Jason (Cassie), Justin (Jessica), Adam, and Tim (Fiancé Kasey) Gadsby, Austin (Carrie), and Matthew (Shannon) Snyder, Larry (Nikki), Isaac (Chelsea Thompson), and Aaron (Casey) Gadsby, and Cassandra (Brian) Scott, 28 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Orville was preceded in death by his son, Keith Gadsby, in-laws Floyd & Jesse Kilgore, sister-in-law Sue Gadsby, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm on Tuesday, December 21. A funeral service will follow visitation at 2:30 PM with Orville’s grandson, Pastor Aaron Gadsby, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Gadsby Family Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

