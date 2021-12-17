Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Winter Lodging Specials for 2022

Winter is a special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region, a time when scenery, spirit, and weather produce storybook scenes and fantastic outdoor adventures.

We have partnered with local lodging providers to offer visitors winter lodging discounts. Experience relaxing in a hot tub as the snow falls, enjoy a friendly bed and breakfast, a jacuzzi suite for a romantic getaway, a cozy cabin buried in the woods, or the convenience and comfort of a modern hotel, while you are enjoying fun activities and the beauty of the season in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoor region.

Here is a list of Winter Lodging Specials for 2022.

Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins is offering stay 2 consecutive nights and get 3rd night free from January 4 to March 31, 2022. Choose any cabin available, free night is the lowest cost night of stay.

Antler Shed Cabins in Benezette has a special for January through April 30, 2022. Receive20% off a 2-night stay or buy 2 nights at the regular price and receive the 3rd night free.

Hominy Ridge Lodge and Cabins in Cook Forest offers guests buy 2 nights and get the 3rd night free through April 30, 2022. Offer excludes holidays.

Elk Mountain Homestead in Benezette is giving $50 off per night with weekend stays only available.

At The Woods Cabin and Campground in Sigel has discounted stays at $135 a night January through March 2022 for up to 4 people (add people $15 extra per night per person).

Lake View Cottage in Ringgold has a free welcome gift including wine and muffins for bookings between January 1 and April 30, 2022. Must be booked through VRBO #1871282, mention FREE GIFT in the message box.

The Manor & The Inn at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville is offering buy 2 nights and get 1 Free, December through April 2022, Sunday through Thursday, must stay all 3 nights together, all rooms available, promo code 1Free.

Wapiti Woods-Guest Cabins in Benezette invites you to come enjoy a winter retreat. Rent a Guest Cabin for a minimum two-night stay during the week- Good Sunday through Thursday $150 per cabin per night plus tax Total of $333 for two nights based on prepayment by check.

In the Sticks Cabins in Benezette has 20% off a two-night stay January through March 2022, subject to availability, use coupon code WINTER22 at check out. Reserve online.

316 North Michael in St. Marys is giving a $100 savings on rental of 2 days or more. Must book a minimum of 2 consecutive days.

Cook Riverside Cabins in Cook Forest is offering 20% off your stay January 2nd-April 30th, 2022.

Heartwood in Marienville has 25% off weekdays Sunday through Thursday night January through March 2022.

Whispering Pines Lodge in Weedville is giving a $100 off any 3 consecutive nights stay January through March 2022.

The Whetstone Inn in Punxsutawney has a Winter Special with 20% off weekday stays Sunday-Thursday from January through March.

The 1865 Bella Mansion B&B in Ridgway offers you stay for 2 nights and get the 3rd night free during January-March 2022.

Hampton Inn in Clarion offers 15% off weekdays stays Sunday through Thursday nights from January through March.

Trail Side Hotel Motel BBC BNB in New Bethlehem is giving $25 gift card for Zack’s Farm to Table restaurant with every multi-night booking via AirBnB (2 night minimum). Offer valid January-March.

The Hygrade Inn in Emporium is offering a stay for 2 nights and get the 3rd night free during January-March.

Foxburg Inn on the Allegheny River specials include double (2 double beds) for $118.81, King room (1 bed) is $129.71, and a Suite is $201.65 – all room prices are for double occupancy and include taxes. Maximum of 4 per room. Valid through March 31, 2022.

The Wheeler-Farley House in East Hickory is offering a stay for 3 nights and get the 4th night free during January-March.

Maple Shade Mansion in Brockway is giving 20% off (room charge) with a two-night minimum. Does not include any ‘add-on’ to the room and can’t be combined with any other offer. The offer is valid January-March.

Escape to Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoor region this winter. Find more information on our Winter Lodging Specials, book now online at Visitpago.com/WinterLodgingSpecials.

