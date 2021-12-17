SPONSORED: Don’t Miss Santa at Clarion Ford
Friday, December 17, 2021 @ 12:12 AM
Don’t miss your chance to see Santa at Clarion Ford!
He will be there on Monday, December 20, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Parents can take photos and hot chocolate will be available!
Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
