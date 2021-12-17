Thomas Lee Bickel, 68, of Polk, PA, passed away on December 15, 2021 at AHN Grove City.

Thomas was born in Franklin to the late James and Mary (Grove) Bickel. He was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked as a resident aide at Polk Center.

Thomas was a member of North Sandy Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed painting and creating flower arrangements, decorating cakes, and doing crafts of any kind.

He married his beloved wife, Evelyn “Sue” Bickel on December 21, 1984, she preceded him in death on May 28, 2009.

He is survived by his brother, Arthur Bickel and wife Marlene of Franklin, brother-in-law Rodger Brocklehurst and wife Sheila of Greenville, sister-in-law Linda Swogger of Sheakleyville, 12 neices and nephews, 35 great-nieces and nephews, and 4 great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his sister Joyce Ion and infant sister Diane Bickel.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 2-4 & 6-8 on Monday, December 20.

A funeral service will take place at 10 am on Tuesday, December 21, at the funeral home with Dr. Bibza officiating.

Interment will follow in Hadley Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

