Saturday, December 18, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Periods of rain. High near 48. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


