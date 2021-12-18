BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Redbank Valley Pulls Away From Clarion-Limestone for 62-42 Victory

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Redbank Valley turned a seven-point halftime lead into a 20-point, 62-42, victory over Clarion-Limestone on Friday evening in Strattanville to spoil the home opener for the Lions.

Chris Marshall paced three Bulldogs in double digits with a game-high 20 points while Marquese Gardlock added 13 and Owen Clouse 10. Cam Wagner chipped in with nine.

The Bulldogs raced out to an 11-0 lead midway through the first quarter before C-L (1-3 overall) would use an 11-3 run to close to within three at 14-11 with 1:14 to play in the quarter. Redbank would answer, scoring the final four points of the quarter to take an 18-11 lead after one.

“We jumped out to that lead there, but they came scratching and clawing back,” said Redbank Valley head coach Emmanuel Marshall. “We just wanted to maintain our discipline, both offensively and defensively. We wanted to take our time and get good shots.”

Once again C-L would close the gap to four at 24-20 following a pair of free throws by Jase Ferguson with 4:08 to play in the half. The Bulldogs would close the half with a 9-6 advantage to take a 33-26 halftime lead.

“I didn’t feel we were playing well right from the start,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “Obviously, falling behind like we did. We gave up way too many easy shots. Our plan was that if they were going to beat us, we wanted it to be from the outside, but they got too much dribble penetration, and even when they missed, they were getting too many second and third chances. We were able to cut the lead down, but we just couldn’t maintain things and they pulled away again.”

Redbank Valley would put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring the Lions 22-10 to push their lead to 19 at 55-36.

“The third quarter really killed us as we became really lethargic and made too many turnovers which they capitalized on. This was our fourth game in like six days, so I think part of it was our kids losing their legs and being physically and mentally drained early on. However, Redbank is also still getting their basketball legs after coming off their football season, so you have to give them credit as well.”

The Bulldogs then slowed the pace down offensively in the fourth in holding a 7-6 scoring edge to set the final score of 62-42.

“We had the lead, so we just wanted to maintain ball control and get good shots in that fourth quarter,” said Marshall. “We need to take advantage of our height and athleticism whenever we can because there will come a time where the other team also has those abilities. We just need to stick to our game plan and play Redbank Valley basketball.”

Tommy Smith paced C-L with 10 points including a trio of three-pointers. Riley Klingensmith added nine points with one three, while Jordan Hesdon and Ferguson each scored eight points. Ferguson hit a pair of threes while Hesdon added one.

Redbank Valley connected on 14-of-17 free throws for the game.

CLARION 63, UNION 60 – Christian Simko scored 23 points as the Bobcats held off a Union rally for this win.

Dawson Smail added 12 points and Gabe Simko 11 points for Clarion, which led 39-21 at the half, but watched that lead dwindle to 50-49 at the end of the third quarter.

Caden Rainey scored 26 for Union. He had 12 in the third quarter when the Knights outscored Clarion 26-11. Skylar Roxbury added 12 points and Logan Terwint pitched in 11 for Union.

KARNS CITY 56, CRANBERRY 19 – Luke Cramer scored 22 points as the Gremlins rolled.

Micah Rupp added 11 points for Karns City, which led 32-14 at the half.

A-C VALLEY 68, VENANGO CATHOLIC 30 – Four Falcons scored in double digits in this win for A-C Valley.

Brody Dittman, Ryan Cooper, and Henry Stevanus each scored 11 points and Alex Preston added 10 for the Falcons, who led 48-11 at the half.

