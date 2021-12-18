 

Bernadine L. Doyle

Saturday, December 18, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Bernadine L. Doyle, 79 of Utica, passed away on December 15, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.

Bernadine was born in Kennerdell, PA on April 5, 1942 to the late Everett and Minnie (Reagle) Barr.

She was a graduate of Cranberry High School and worked for the Card Factory, K-Mart, and Mercer County State Bank over her years.

She also served as homemaker for her family and enjoyed it the most. She enjoyed sewing and cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, doing crafts with them and doing puzzles.

She was also a former member of the Reynolds United Methodist Church.

Bernadine married her beloved husband, Thomas E. Doyle in 1966, he preceded her in death.

Bernadine is survived by her son; Terry (Jessica) Doyle, daughter-in-law; Brandi Doyle, grandchildren; Alexa, Madison, Ashley, Tanner, and Brooklynn, all of Utica, sisters; Ella (Jack) Harrah of Franklin, Pamela (Dan) Ward of Rockland, and Debra (Robert) Amsler of Oil City, brother; Jack Barr of Rockland, in-laws Jim (Peggy) Doyle of Utica, close cousin; Donald Barr of Oil City, as well as numerous other in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Bernadine was preceded in death by her son; Todd Doyle, brother; Bernard Barr, sister; Joyce Miller, as well as many in-laws.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

There will be no public services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

