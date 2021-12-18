 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BHS Marks One Year Anniversary of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Saturday, December 18, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

103274224_3405957449437016_8693577897816316707_oBUTLER, Pa. – On Saturday, December 18, Butler Health System (BHS) will mark the one-year anniversary of its first vaccination against COVID-19.

Starting with healthcare workers, BHS rapidly expanded vaccination to the community, targeting the most vulnerable first. Over the subsequent year, vaccines have been made available to an ever-expanding portion of our communities, most recently to children as young as five years old. Booster doses have been provided as authorized, to maintain maximum protection for the vaccinated.

Across the vaccine clinics at its Butler Memorial and Clarion Hospitals, BHS has administered over 162,000 adult and pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses to date.

While BHS celebrates this milestone and the successes to date, our work is far from done. COVID-19 continues to take a brutal toll on our communities, with ongoing threats to our health.

BHS urges all eligible members of our communities to get vaccinated, and to get booster doses if previously vaccinated. Please visit the BHS website www.butlerhealthsystem.org for more information about COVID-19 and to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Butler Health System is privileged to be a healing presence in the Butler and Clarion communities, providing care and leadership during these challenging times.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.