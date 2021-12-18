BHS Marks One Year Anniversary of COVID-19 Vaccinations

BUTLER, Pa. – On Saturday, December 18, Butler Health System (BHS) will mark the one-year anniversary of its first vaccination against COVID-19.

Starting with healthcare workers, BHS rapidly expanded vaccination to the community, targeting the most vulnerable first. Over the subsequent year, vaccines have been made available to an ever-expanding portion of our communities, most recently to children as young as five years old. Booster doses have been provided as authorized, to maintain maximum protection for the vaccinated.

Across the vaccine clinics at its Butler Memorial and Clarion Hospitals, BHS has administered over 162,000 adult and pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses to date.

While BHS celebrates this milestone and the successes to date, our work is far from done. COVID-19 continues to take a brutal toll on our communities, with ongoing threats to our health.

BHS urges all eligible members of our communities to get vaccinated, and to get booster doses if previously vaccinated. Please visit the BHS website www.butlerhealthsystem.org for more information about COVID-19 and to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Butler Health System is privileged to be a healing presence in the Butler and Clarion communities, providing care and leadership during these challenging times.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.