Charlotte “Joyce” Dorothy Sherman

Saturday, December 18, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-JLCONnT8n2Z4qBQwCharlotte “Joyce” Dorothy Sherman, age 83, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

She was born in Fairmount City on January 20, 1938 to the late Wilmer and Beulah (Bish) Miller.

Joyce was a bookkeeper for S&M Sales and Sherman Chrysler Dodge in Clarion, the latter was owned and operated by her husband, James. She was a member of Welcome Wagon, Civic Club and Zonta.

Joyce is survived by her children, Cindy Jo (Robert) Neely of Knox and Laura Lynn (Dale) Gallo of New Bethlehem; sister, Shirley (Harold) Minich of CA. She is also survived by sister-in-law Aileen (Fritz) Honecker and their son, Matt of Harrisburg. In addition, 2 grandchildren, Jason Neely of Shippenville and Andrea Courson of St. Petersburg; 2 great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Makenden Courson of St. Petersburg/Parker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Sherman, two brothers, Wayne & Dennis Miller and sister, Maxine Kemp.

Friends and family will be received on January 20, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 7pm with Rev. Dale Gallo of Athens Church of God of Prophecy in Rimersburg officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Redbank Valley Historical Society: 248 Walker Flat Rd. Mayport, Pa 16240.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


