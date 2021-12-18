 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: PB&J French Toast

Saturday, December 18, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This French toast recipe starts on the griddle as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich!

Ingredients

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
1/4 cup grape jelly or jelly of your choice

8 slices sandwich bread
2 large eggs
1/4 cup 2% milk
2 tablespoons butter
Sliced fresh strawberries and chopped salted peanuts, optional
Confectioners’ sugar or maple syrup

Directions

-Spread peanut butter and jelly over 4 slices of bread. Top with remaining bread. In a shallow bowl, whisk eggs and milk until blended.

-On a griddle, melt butter over medium heat. Dip both sides of sandwiches in egg mixture. Place on the griddle; toast 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. If desired, top with strawberries and peanuts. Dust with confectioners’ sugar or serve with syrup.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


