Clarion County Recipe of the Day: PB&J French Toast

This French toast recipe starts on the griddle as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich!

Ingredients

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup grape jelly or jelly of your choice



8 slices sandwich bread2 large eggs1/4 cup 2% milk2 tablespoons butterSliced fresh strawberries and chopped salted peanuts, optionalConfectioners’ sugar or maple syrup

Directions

-Spread peanut butter and jelly over 4 slices of bread. Top with remaining bread. In a shallow bowl, whisk eggs and milk until blended.

-On a griddle, melt butter over medium heat. Dip both sides of sandwiches in egg mixture. Place on the griddle; toast 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. If desired, top with strawberries and peanuts. Dust with confectioners’ sugar or serve with syrup.

