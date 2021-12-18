 

Clarion University Volleyball: Julia Piccolino Named CoSIDA Academic All-American

Saturday, December 18, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CUVB_SeniorDay_86CLARION, Pa. – The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced their Division II Volleyball Academic All-American teams on Friday. Clarion’s Julia Piccolino earned Academic All-America Third Team status in 2021 after a season where she excelled both on the court and in the classroom.

She is Clarion volleyball’s first Academic All-American since Catherine Ferragonio in 2017.

Piccolino, who maintains a 4.0 GPA as a Communications / PR major, was a key factor in the Golden Eagles winning their first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship since 2010, contributing in myriad ways to the team’s success. She earned American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Atlantic Region honors in a season where she ranked second on the team with 3.54 kills per set, and led the squad with 13 kill-dig double-doubles. She also ranked second on the team in digs, averaging 2.86 digs per set on the year.

Piccolino saved some of her best work for the most important matches of the season, averaging 4.30 kills per set during the PSAC Tournament, including a 20-kill performance on the road against PSAC East top seed East Stroudsburg in the semifinal. She tacked on an 11-kill, 11-dig double-double against Gannon in the championship match as the Golden Eagles swept the Golden Knights.


