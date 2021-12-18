Deb’s Diner Closes: Deb Thanks Everyone for ‘All the Great Years’

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Known for its cozy atmosphere and homestyle cooking, Deb’s Diner has finally shut its doors after 32 years of operation.

(Deb’s Diner staff, pictured above, from left: Danae Parrot, Kailey Lutz, Kim Bell, Tina Rankin, Holly Callender, and Deb Chapman.)

“I cherish all the memories I’ve made,” Deb Chapman, the diner’s owner, told exploreClarion.com. “I want to thank all the customers. I’ll miss them all.”

Opened in April of 1989 as a small ice cream and burger stand, Chapman expanded to a full dining room in her second year of operation. Since that time, the business did not change much, barring a few additions to the menu over the years.

The diner’s closure was announced earlier this year. Chapman previously stated to exploreClarion.com that she felt it was time to retire.

“I really have no plans, just rest and relax,” she said about what she would do with retirement, though she did mention a vacation to Las Vegas with friends might be in order.

As to what her favorite part of running Deb’s was, Chapman said it was her love of cooking.

“That’s pretty much why I started,” she stated.

She confirmed the building is still for sale and listed through Smathers Real Estate in Clarion. According to Smathers’ website, the listing price for the property is $295,000.00.

As parting comments, Chapman showed appreciation for all those over the years who made Deb’s Diner the place it was.

“Thanks to everyone for all the great years,” she concluded.

