Dorothy A. Kingsley Stalker (Rankin)

Dorothy A. Kingsley Stalker née Rankin, 83, a former resident of the Emlenton/Eau Claire area passed away while on hospice at The Orchards of East Liverpool on December 11, 2021.

Born February 12, 1938 in Emlenton, daughter of Nelson and Laura Rankin of Emlenton.

After living in PA and WV for many years she has lived in Florida for the past 25. She is proceeded in death by her first husband Gary L. Kingsley and her second husband Jack D. Stalker.

She is survived by her children:

Kathy (Ron) White of New Manchester, WV Cindy (Jim) Bell of Montevallo, AL Terri Norris of Amarillo, TX Wes (Jody) Kingsley of St. Simons Island, GA

Her nine grandchildren: Tracey Filben, Carrie Whitecotton, Jessica O’Daniel, Laura Perez, Naomi Mayer, Eric Norris, Heather Burrell, Annie Williams and Maria Kingsley.

And her eleven great grandchildren: Samantha Rominger, Dalton Craig, Kailey Filben, Colt Pilkington, Kingsley Craig, Jax Mayer, Parker Whitecotton, Rylee Whitecotton, Tess Mayer, Wesley Cate Burrell and Hayes Burrell.

Dorothy’s final resting place will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. with Jack.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/cleveland-cremation for the Stalker family.

