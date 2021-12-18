 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

East Forest Student Gets a Close Look at Forestry Industry

Saturday, December 18, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

RP-job-shadow2FOREST CO., Pa. – Ryan Parrett, a senior at East Forest, had the opportunity to job shadow East Forest alumni, Michael Hepinger, who is the owner of Timberland Forestry.

Ryan, who is interested in careers dealing with nature, such as forestry or habitat management, said he had an amazing experience. He found it very educational, and it helped him to gain insight into a career as a forester.

Ryan is enrolled in the Diversified Occupations class that helps students prepare for their future.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.