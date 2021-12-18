East Forest Student Gets a Close Look at Forestry Industry

FOREST CO., Pa. – Ryan Parrett, a senior at East Forest, had the opportunity to job shadow East Forest alumni, Michael Hepinger, who is the owner of Timberland Forestry.

Ryan, who is interested in careers dealing with nature, such as forestry or habitat management, said he had an amazing experience. He found it very educational, and it helped him to gain insight into a career as a forester.

Ryan is enrolled in the Diversified Occupations class that helps students prepare for their future.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.