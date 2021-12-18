Henrietta J. Peters, 77, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on Apr. 28, 1944 in Callensburg, PA to Henry and Gladys “Kate” (Crissman) Heeter.

Henrietta was a 1962 graduate of East Brady High School and a member of the Callensburg Church of God. She worked as a caregiver and a babysitter to many people over the years. Henrietta enjoyed camping, attending church, watching T.V., talking on the phone, and sitting on her front porch talking with family and neighbors.

Her memory will be cherished by her niece, Brenda Greenawalt, her nephew, Mike Beabout; her great nieces and nephews, Jimmy, Jennifer, Justin, Marissa and Jason; her great-great nieces and nephews, Mercedees, Parker, Maycee and Oakle; her aunt Bonnie (John) Olcus; her extended family, Cheryl and Martin Goodman and the entire Goodman family.

Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, John C. Peters, whom she married on Sept. 12, 1969 and who passed away on July 13, 2021; her step- father, Lloyd Wetzel; brothers, Darl and Merle Heeter; step-brother, Gerald Wetzel; and her sister, Shirley Wetzel Hollobaugh.

Services will be private.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made in Henrietta’s honor to Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, PO Box 426, Rimersburg, PA 16248 to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Henrietta’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.