Jason James Monarch, 46, died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Jason was born on May 3, 1975, the son of James “Goo” and Evie (Parrotto) Monarch of Franklin, PA.

He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School. After High School he enlisted into the Army for four years. After an honorable discharge, Jason received his Masters in Business Administration at Clarion University in Pennsylvania.

On June 7, 2003, he married Nicole Gatto in Franklin, PA, from this union two daughters were born.

His hospital work experience has taken Jason and his family across the United States with positions in Pennsylvania, California, and lastly Iowa.

Jason could often be found at a local auction or garage sale looking for hidden treasures. One of his passions was playing cards, he especially enjoyed black jack and Texas hold’em. He recently had gotten back into playing racquetball.

Those left to cherish memories of Jason are his wife, Nicole; children, Isabella and Rosa; parents, James “Goo” and Evie Monarch; sister, Karen (Dave) Samuels; parents-in-law, Nick and Kathy Gatto; brothers-in-law, Angelo (Daniela) Gatto and Joey (Victoria) Gatto; as well as seven nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held from 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA where Jason’s immediately family will be present.

An additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin. Due to travel and logistics not all of Jason’s family will be able to attend the visitation in Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.huffchapel.com.

