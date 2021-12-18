Karen Ann (Covington) Hoover, 62, passed away on December 16, 2021 at her home in Franklin, after a courageous six and a half year battle with cancer.

Karen, KC to her childhood and grover friends, was born September 12, 1959 at the Franklin Hospital to Oliver Richard and Gwendolyn (Whann) Covington. Karen grew up in Galloway.

She was a graduate of the Rocky Grove High School, class of 1977. She attended School of Computer Technology in Pittsburgh, PA.

Karen married the love of her life, Marcus W. Hoover on September 16, 1989 at the First United Methodist Church of Franklin. Marc and Karen have lived at their residence on Pioneer Road since their marriage.

She was employed by a number of local employers, including Venango Visiting Nurses Association where she met Marc, to her favorite position as aid in the student support department of the Franklin Middle School where she was able to work with numerous children over the years and formed a lasting friendship with many of the teachers and other employees of the school district. She retired in January 2018.

Karen was an avid baseball fan, especially supportive of the local youth leagues, where her children and grandchildren often participated. She was the Secretary of the Board of the Franklin Little League and manager of the concession stand for a number of years.

However, her greatest passion was spending time with her husband, three children, five grandchildren and the grand-dogs, family was everything to her. She was always the person at whatever function she attended with the big smile on her face, a familiar laugh for all who knew her and the easy going attitude, every day was a good day, especially if the sun was shining.

Karen loved going to the beach and spending time at the vacation house in the Florida Keys. Life was always better in flip flops.

Karen is survived by her loving husband Marc, and her three children; Amy E. McCracken and her significant other Mel Wenmoth of Franklin, Andrew R. McCracken and his wife, Melanee of Erie, and W. Alex Hoover and significant other, Katie Moore of Hopewell Twp. She is also survived by her five granchildren; Destiny McCracken of Franklin, Aidan McCracken, Mackenzie Wenmoth and Mikayla Wenmoth of Franklin, and Meadow McCracken of Erie. Her grandchildren were the continued motivation for her battle with cancer.

She also leaves behind a loving sister; Linda Shouey and husband Gale (Franklin), brother Steve Covington and wife, Celina (Franklin), mother-in-law Dorothy Hoover (Cranberry), sister-in-law Karen Jarek and husband Karl (Mt. Lebanon), sister-in-law Kathy Hoover (Slippery Rock), and brother-in-law Vincent Hoover and wife Tara (Cranberry). In addition, she leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews all of whom considered her their favorite aunt and numerous friends.

She was always looking forward to the next card club, bunco gathering, coffee group get together, sporting event, family function or holiday event she could attend because there was nothing like having fun with friends and family.

Especially, the family and friends who could simultaneously break out in laughter with Karen about the same thing without having discussed the subject.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Gwen Covington, a brother Chip Covington and father-in-law Bill Hoover.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, where family and friends are welcome for visitation on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 2 pm to 6 pm.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 6pm with retired Pastor Dave Zuchelli officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Jamie’s Kids at 1243 Liberty Street, Suite 301, Franklin, PA to support the children she often worked with or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 to assist in fighting the terrible disease that took her life way to early.

The family would like to thank all the Doctors, Nurses and Hospice Staff who joined Karen in the fight against her cancer.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

