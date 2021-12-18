Man Pleads Guilty to Escape, Criminal Mischief, Drug Possession in Clarion County Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man charged in multiple cases pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, December 15, 41-year-old Glenn Alex Gauthier Jr., of Cecil, Pa., pleaded guilty to the following charges:

– Escape, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3



– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (one count)

As a result of the plea deal, the following charges were dropped:

– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Marijuana-Small Amt Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Marijuana-Small Amt Personal Use, Misdemeanor

Gauthier was also facing charges in connection to a stolen car in East Brady, another domestic violence incident in August and an altercation in Clarion County Jail in August.

These charges were all dropped as a result of the plea deal.

For the original domestic violence incident in May, court documents indicate Gauthier was cited for harassment, to which he pleaded guilty on June 1. He was ordered to pay a fine in the case.

Gauthier remains lodged in Clarion County Jail, his bail having been revoked in September.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Details of May incident and fleeing attempt:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Huckleberry Ridge Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic incident.

A known female victim reported that Glenn Alex Gauthier Jr. was extremely intoxicated and began to break items in a camper. The victim told police that Gauthier “attacked” her and scratched her on the neck. The victim also said Gauthier had a razor blade that he had attempted to attack her with and had scratched her.

The victim told police that Gauthier had left the camper and hid in the woods after she called 9-1-1. Police searched the area but were unable to immediately locate Gauthier. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

According to a second complaint, the victim contacted police around 12:02 p.m. to report that Gauthier had returned to the camper and was throwing gas onto it.

Police proceeded to the scene and reportedly found Gauthier attempting to flee back into the woods. Gauthier was then taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, according to the complaint.

During a search incident to arrest, Gauthier was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a metal smoking pipe, the complaint notes.

Gauthier was then transported to the Clarion-based State Police barracks for processing. He requested to be seen by EMS personnel, who were summoned and cleared him. Gauthier was then arraigned and transported to the Clarion County Jail.

The complaint notes that due to Gauthier complaining of an injury, the jail rejected his intake, and he was transported to Clarion Hospital for evaluation.

While in police custody at the hospital, Gauthier reportedly asked to use the restroom. His right hand was then handcuffed to his rear pants belt loop and he was escorted to the restroom, where a trooper waited for him outside the door. When Gauthier had not exited the restroom after a few minutes, the trooper opened the door to check on him. The trooper scanned the room and did not immediately see Gauthier, then saw one leg coming out of the ceiling of the room, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Gauthier had used a toilet chair in the corner of the restroom to climb into the ceiling, damaging two of the ceiling tiles. He had also ripped the belt loop on his pants to get the use of both of his hands. The trooper then had to physically remove Gauthier from the ceiling by pulling on his legs.

Gauthier was then medically cleared again and lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The cost of damage to the ceiling tiles is estimated at $200.00.

RELATED:

Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Attempting to Escape Police Custody Following Arrest for Domestic Incident

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.