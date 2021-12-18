Man Wanted on Homicide Charges Still Not in Custody

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An arrest warrant remains active for a man wanted in connection with a deadly crash that took place on State Route 28 in Redbank Township in September.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 29-year-old Jhonatan A. Gonzalez de la Cruz, of Tarentum:

– Criminal Homicide, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1 (two counts)



– Homicide By Vehicle, Felony 3 (two counts)– Aggravated assault by vehicle, Felony 3 (two counts)– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Approach Intersection Improper, Summary– Passing Where Prohibited, Summary– Fail To Keep Right, Summary– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary– Careless Driving – Unintentional Death, Summary (two counts)– Reckless Driving, Summary– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

The charges stem from a crash that took place on State Route 28 in Redbank Township in September.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:03 p.m. on September 17, Clarion-Based State Police were dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The complaint indicates an initial investigation determined that the crash occurred as Jhonatan A. Gonzalez de la Cruz was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and failed to stay in his lane of travel.

According to the complaint, Gonzalez de la Cruz crossed the double yellow line in an attempt to illegally pass multiple vehicles at an intersection and struck the rear of a motorcycle as the motorcycle was making a left turn onto Shannondale Road.

The complaint notes no adverse weather conditions or other roadway or environmental conditions existed to cause the crash.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 36-year-old Douglas P. Craig, of New Bethlehem, and a passenger on the motorcycle, identified as Sarah M. Stewart, of Strattanville, were both pronounced deceased at the scene as a direct result of the crash, according to the complaint.

During the investigation, police also found that Gonzalez de la Cruz was not wearing a seatbelt and had an expired insurance card, the complaint notes.

The charges were filed against Gonzalez de la Cruz through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on December 8.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc.