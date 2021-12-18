Say What?!: Canadian Beach With Stranded Barge Jokingly Rebranded ‘Barge Chilling Beach’

CANADA – Parks officials Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, unveiled a “holiday gift” to the city: a sign dubbing the beach at which a barge has been stranded for more than a month “Barge Chilling Beach.”

The Vancouver Park Board installed the sign at Sunset Beach, where a barge has been stranded since crashing into the seawall during storms Nov. 15.

