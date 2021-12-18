Virginia J. Matthews, 82, of St. Petersburg, passed away Thursday morning, December 16, 2021 at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.

Virginia was born in Montana, NJ, on March 23, 1939. She was the daughter of the late James F. and Lenora Burd Dunlap.

She was a 1957 graduate of Victory High School.

She enjoyed gardening and was an avid animal lover who enjoyed the company of her two cats.

Virginia enjoyed taking relaxing rides in the country and reminiscing about her childhood.

In her earlier years, Virginia had been employed at Woolworth’s in Franklin, Foodland in Mariasville, and was a well-known long time cashier at the Plaza Restaurant in Emlenton.

She survived by four children, Robert A. Dunlap and his wife, Diana, of Munroe, OH, Julie L. Brosnahan and her husband, Tom, of St. Petersburg, Kenneth B. Matthews of Turkey City, and William T. “Bill” Matthews of St. Petersburg; her grandchildren, Jason A. Rex and his wife, Shannon, of Clarion, Autumn D. Mills and her husband, Brent, of Tiffin, OH, and Sarah E. Lemay and her husband, Christopher, of Gilbert, AZ; her great grandson, Korbin A. Mills of Tiffin; five brothers and their spouses, Fremont and Geraldine Dunlap of Mayport, Lester and Frannie Dunlap of Marble, Paul and Nellie Dunlap of Shelocta, Gary and Karen Dunlap of Pearl, and Lou and Kay Dunlap of Franklin; a sister-in-law, Juanita Dunlap of Greensboro, NC, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Donald Levy; a brother, David Dunlap and a sister, Betty Stewart.

A private graveside service will be held Saturday in Hickory Grove Cemetery, Victory Twp., Venango Co. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., St. Petersburg.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

