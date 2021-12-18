William “Bill” Walter Attleberger, Jr., age 49, of Franklin, died on December 15, 2021, surrounded by his family, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca after a period of declining health from heart issues.

Born on September 13, 1972, in Franklin, he was the son of William W. Attleberger, Sr. and the late Deborah Monks.

Bill was a father, grandfather, and a very good friend to many. He was a hard worker known for his work ethic. He was an artist and enjoyed craftsmanship. He loved spending time with his family and will be missed by all. He was an avid fisherman and held the record for over a decade for the largest Muskie caught at Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park, until just last week the record was broken.

Surviving is one son, William Dean Attleberger and his fiancée Mary Basham of Oil City. Together they have Bill’s four grandchildren: Oliver, Dean, Myles, and Grace Attleberger. Bill’s former partner, Misty Hoffman of Oil City also survives.

Also surviving is Bill’s father, William Walter Attleberger, Sr. and significant other Lori Snyder of Franklin. In addition are Bill’s siblings: Brothers, Christopher Attleberger and significant other Devon Anne of Pine Grove, Greg Attleberger and significant other Tina Price of Rocky Grove, Stephen Attleberger and significant other Chrystal Fink of Clarion, and Matthew Attleberger of Oil City. One sister also survives, Danel Carriker and husband Chris of Richmond, TX.

Preceding Bill in death was his mother, Deborah Monks.

There will be no visitation or services.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

