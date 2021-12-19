 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, December 19, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Light and variable wind.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Christmas Day – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


