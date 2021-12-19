 

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bob Best

Sunday, December 19, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

New Flag EC & EV 10-31-2021 aBob Best served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Robert C. “Bob” Best

Born: July 14, 1938

Died: November 3, 2021

Hometown: Knox, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

Bob was a United States Army veteran.

He also served the community through his membership with the Edenberg Presbyterian Church in Knox.

He was laid to rest in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

