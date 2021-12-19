All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bob Best
Bob Best served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Robert C. “Bob” Best
Born: July 14, 1938
Died: November 3, 2021
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
He also served the community through his membership with the Edenberg Presbyterian Church in Knox.
He was laid to rest in the Knox Union Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
