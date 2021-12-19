Christopher L. Burns, 47, of Oil City, PA. , passed away Dec. 17, 2021 at his home.

Born March 20, 1974 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Richard Burns & Cynthia L. Rowland Delp.

Chris was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He had been employed at Wiliams Decorating Center and for Tri County Pest Control.

Chris was a gifted musician who enjoyed singing playing the guitar and the drums.

He also enjoyed drawing.

He is survived by a sister, Amanda McClelland of Oil City; a brother, Jacob Sweeney of Oil City; his grandmother, Lori Heath of Oil City; and several aunts and uncles and the following nieces and nephews: Brandon Hamm of Franklin, Jonathan McClelland of Oil City, Joshua McClelland of Clarion, Bethany McClelland of Oil City, Adalay Sweeney of Oil City and a great nephew Alex Diamond McClelland of Clarion.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

