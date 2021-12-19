Clarion County Photo of the Day

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society received a donation on December 15 from Clarion County Community Bank for the Neighborhood Assistance Program Clock Tower Restoration Project. Presenting the check to Cindy Morgan, Society President and Board member Debbie Huffman were Jim Kifer, CCCB President, and Cindy Campbell, New Bethlehem CCCB Branch Manager. Photo courtesy Debbie Huffman.